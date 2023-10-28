Dharmendra posts adorable PIC with grandson Rajveer Deol: 'Dade pote di yaari'

Veteran actor Dharmendra has a career span of several decades. In that duration, he has provided the audience with uncountable entertaining gigs, including Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Zalzala, and many more. On the personal front, the legendary actor is a doting grandfather to Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol.

Recently, Dharmendra shared a picture with Rajveer, which is all things love. Keep reading to know how fans reacted to the heartwarming picture.

Dharmendra flaunts grandfather-grandson love in this loving picture with Rajveer Deol

The veteran actor recently took to his X (earlier called Twitter) account and dropped an endearing photograph with his grandson Rajveer Deol. The duo can be seen engaged in a hug that oozes warmth and affection.

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra also captioned his post, “Dade Pote di yaari …. har yaari ton bhari….ban ja yaar ton Dade da… naal Dade pa le yaari……(Grandfather-grandson’s love is above any relation. You become this grandfather’s beloved; within your grandfather, you find your love).”

Have a look at his post below!

Dharmendra’s post with grandson leaves fans in awe

After the legendary actor posted the photograph online, it received a heap of pleasant reactions from fans. Commenting on Dharmendra’s post, a fan wrote, “You two are looking very good together. Grandfather and grandson have a friendly relationship. Love you Dharam Paaji!”

Other comments on the actor’s picture with his grandson read, “बहुत सुंदर (Very beautiful)”, “Lovely”, “Dear uncle, what a lovely pic of grandfather and grandson!!”

Work front of Rajveer Deol

Rajveer Deol is the son of Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, and it seems like some delible acting skills run in his blood as he entered the world of acting with Dono earlier this month.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish S. Barjatya, Dono is a romantic film set against the backdrop of a destination wedding. It also marked the debut of actress Paloma Dhillon.

A grand screening of the movie also took place on the occasion of its release, and it marked the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and many more.

