Dharmendra reacts funnily to kiss scene with Shabana Azmi in RRKPK; says 'Captain mazboot ho toh team acha...'

Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28 on the big screen, and since then it has been performing so well at the box office. The film was officially released to commemorate 25 years of Johar being a director in the film industry. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Amid enjoying positive reviews from the audience, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hosted a press conference on August 3. During the interaction, Dharmendra shared his experience of working in the film and also shared his thoughts on the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi.

Dharmendra shared his experience of working in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

While speaking to the media, veteran actor Dharmendra shared his experience of working in the Karan Johar directorial. He revealed that when he listened to the story, he thought to himself that it was ‘ghar-ghar ki kahaani’. Moreover, the Sholay actor also praised Ranveer Singh and said, “Ranveer ne jo kiya hai! (What has Ranveer done) He is a really good actor and an emotional person.” To conclude about his experience, the He-Man of Bollywood said, “I enjoyed working with this unit.” Also, when asked how he feels about the praise that RRKPK is getting, the 87-year-old actor said, “Abhi toh sheher mein nahi, duniya bhar mein charche hain film ke (Not only in the country but the talks about the film are also happening worldwide now).”

Dharmendra’s reaction to the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Further, when he was asked about how he felt about the kissing scene getting a lot of applause from the audience, the actor said, “I did get messages about the kissing scene. And, when I was told that there was going to be such a scene, I said ‘Captain mazboot ho toh team accha khelti hai. Ye toh mere daayein haath ka khel hai. Jab mujhe mauka milta hai, main chakka maarta hoon. Aur agar mauka mila hai toh gawauga nahin (If the captain is strong, then the team performs well. This is my left hand's job. Whenever I get a chance, I straightaway throw a sixer. So, if I have been given a chance, I will not lose it).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol.

