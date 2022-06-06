Dharmendra REACTS to rumours of his ill health and hospitalisation: Chup hu, beemar nhi hu

Dharmendra has been all over the news today after there were reports about his hospitalisation. It was reported that the legendary actor wasn’t keeping well and that he has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where his condition is critical. However, the news has been rubbished by Dharmendra as he has shared a video of himself clarifying that he is doing fine. The 42 second video had Dharmendra sitting in his house and urged people to think positive.

In the video on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Dharmendra told his fans that he might not be active but that doesn’t mean he is ill. He was also seen singing one of his popular songs in the video. Dharmendra said, “Hello Friends! Be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hu, beemar nahi. Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai. Wo tha na mera gaana - "Bura mat suno, bura mat dekho, bura mat kro". Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Life will be beautiful”. The video ended with Dharmendra giving a flying kiss to his fans.

Check out Dharmendra’s video:

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol had also rubbished the news of his father getting hospitalised. Talking to India Today, the Aashram 3 actor stated, “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The movie will be hitting the screens on February 10 next year.