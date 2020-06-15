Dharmendra REACTS to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘This beautiful, beloved show business is very cruel’

As Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, veteran actor Dharmendra has mourned his demise and highlighted the dark side of the showbiz industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has undoubtedly jolted everyone, be it the aam aadmi or a celebrity. While this news has left everyone shocked and heartbroken, it has also highlighted the dark side of the otherwise glitzy glamour world. It was reported that Sushant was battling depression for a couple of months now and had committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. As the news the Chhichhore actor has surfaced, several celebrities have come forward to pay their condolences to him.

Amid this Dharmendra also mourned Sushant’s death and said that he is shocked with the news and can imagine the unbearable pain he was going throw. Furthermore, the veteran actor also emphasised that this showbiz industry is a cruel world. “Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain . I share the pain of your loving family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WQWHuyi1PH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 15, 2020

Apart from Dharmendra, several celebrities like , Amitabh Bachchan, , , Lata Mangeshkar etc have offered their condolences. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has arrived from Patna for the actor’s last rites which are likely to be conducted today. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s father has been in grave shock with the news and had even collapsed after he got this unfortunate news over a phone call.

