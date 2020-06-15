  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dharmendra REACTS to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘This beautiful, beloved show business is very cruel’

As Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, veteran actor Dharmendra has mourned his demise and highlighted the dark side of the showbiz industry.
9919 reads Mumbai
Dharmendra REACTS to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘This beautiful, beloved show business is very cruel’Dharmendra REACTS to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Says ‘This beautiful, beloved show business is very cruel’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has undoubtedly jolted everyone, be it the aam aadmi or a celebrity. While this news has left everyone shocked and heartbroken, it has also highlighted the dark side of the otherwise glitzy glamour world. It was reported that Sushant was battling depression for a couple of months now and had committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. As the news the Chhichhore actor has surfaced, several celebrities have come forward to pay their condolences to him.

Amid this Dharmendra also mourned Sushant’s death and said that he is shocked with the news and can imagine the unbearable pain he was going throw. Furthermore, the veteran actor also emphasised that this showbiz industry is a cruel world. “Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! This beautiful beloved “ show business “ is very cruel.  I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Apart from Dharmendra, several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lata Mangeshkar etc have offered their condolences. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has arrived from Patna for the actor’s last rites which are likely to be conducted today. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s father has been in grave shock with the news and had even collapsed after he got this unfortunate news over a phone call.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying cricket in THIS throwback video will leave you overwhelmed; WATCH

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement