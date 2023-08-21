Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has surpassed all the expectations and become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. The craze for Anil Sharma's directorial has not faded a bit but is increasing day by day. Earlier we got to know that some fans in Rajasthan arrived in tractors to watch the film. Now, a fan booked a free screening of Gadar 2 for the entire village in Ujjain. Sunny Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra reacted to the video posted by a fan on Twitter.

Dharmendra reacts to fan booking free screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 for entire village

A while ago, veteran actor Dharmendra took to his Twitter and posted a video that featured a convoy of villagers arriving for the screening of Gadar 2 on motorcycles accompanied by a DJ. Reacting to this video, Dharmendra wrote in Hindi which translates, "Seeing this love full of love, the spirits get high."

Have a look:

Reportedly, the fan named Dharmendra who booked the free screening wanted to fulfill his late father Lakshminaraya's desire as he was a huge Sunny Deol fan. Reacting to this, the veteran actor further wrote in Hindia which translates, "Dear Dharmendra, give lots of love to the son who gave so much respect to his dear father's wishes. My dear brother, God rest the soul of your dear father."

Recently, Hema Malini also praised Gadar 2 and said, "Bohot hi achha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohot hi interesting hai. Aisa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka uss zamane ke film ke zaisa ek daur hai. Anil Sharma Ji ne bohot beautiful direction kiya hai aur Sunny (Deol) is superb. Utkarsh ne bhi bohot sundar acting kiya hai. It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

The action-packed sequel showcased the popular on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as they reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles.