Dharmendra reacts to kiss scene with Shabana Azmi in RRKPK; compares it to grandson Rajveer's liplocks in Dono

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He made headlines after his kiss scene with co-star Shabana Azmi ended up becoming the talking point on social media. The audience was elated as well as surprised to see veteran actors sharing a kiss in the film. Recently, during his visit to a Durga Puja Pandal, Dharmendra talked about the attention that his kissing scene garnered in the Karan Johar directorial. He also drew comparisons between his one kiss and his grandson Rajveer Deol’s scenes in the debut film, Dono.

Dharmendra reacts after his kiss scene in RRKPK steals thunder

According to Indian Express, Dharmendra spoke to the media during his recent visit to a Durga Puja Pandal in the city. Expressing his thoughts on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the 87-year-old actor said, “Films are our medium to connect with the audience. I choose roles that resonate with my heart when they come my way. I don’t know how many kisses my grandson did in his film, mere ek kiss ka shor hogaya (my one kiss created so much noise).”

Speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film enjoyed a massive response at the box office. Even Alia and Ranveer's on-screen chemistry set the screens on fire. Their performances were lauded by the audience. Meanwhile, Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol recently made his Bollywood debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma in Dono. Though the film couldn't manage to perform better at the box office, the duo was praised for their performances.

Dharmendra speaks about his 'dream girl' Hema Malini

During his visit, Dharmendra also spoke about Dream Girl, Hema Malini's 75th birthday. He expressed his appreciation for fans and thanked them for showering love and blessings. "It's a big deal for us that we've received so much love and blessings from everyone," he said.

Adding on to it, the veteran actor said, “It was a happy moment. My birthday is not something I celebrate. I sometimes wish I would not remember the date of my birthday." On October 16, Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday with a grand party. The star-studded party was attended by celebs like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, and others.

