Dharmendra recites poem at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding; Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar cheer for him; WATCH

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago, with the roka ceremony, followed by mehendi and sangeet. Karan and Drisha got married on June 18, and later in the evening, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the Bollywood industry. Pictures and videos from the wedding festivities went viral on social media. Now, we have come across yet another video from Karan and Drisha’s wedding, but it doesn’t feature the couple. The video features Karan’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra! Anupam Kher has shared the video on Twitter, and it shows Dharmendra reciting a poem as Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar turned his audience. Anupam Kher revealed that the trio spent some time together as they arrived early for Karan’s wedding.

Anupam Kher shares a video of Dharmendra reciting poem at Karan Deol’s wedding

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter to share a video recorded by him. He is heard saying, “Ji Dharamji aap bohot accha kuch suna rahe the (Dharamji you were saying something wonderful)." Dharmendra is then seen reciting a lovely poem, while Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher cheer for him. Anupam Kher tweeted a note in Hindi, in which he wrote, “When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol's son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji.”

He further added that Dharam ji was humming a few lines of his poem that day and it deeply touched his and Raj Babbar’s hearts. On his insistence, Dharam ji agreed to record this poem. Anupam Kher wrote, “You also listen. You will miss your lover, your childhood, your home and your mother. Thank you @aapkadharam ji #Poem #Memories #Nostalgia #mother.” Check out the video below!

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and others. A few days ago, Anupam Kher shared some inside pictures from the reception, in which he was seen posing with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman and Aamir. He wrote, “Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho!”

