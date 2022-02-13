Dharmendra reminisces time spent with Lata Mangeshkar: We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years.

It has been a week since the passing away of legendary and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and tributes across social media are still pouring in. In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, veteran actor Dharmendra reminisced about the good old days with his friend Lata and recalled how he spoke to her frequently in the last few years.

As quoted by India Today, Dharmendra revealed that back in the day, he would tell people that Lata Mangeshkar would sing for him some day.

He said, "When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh - Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha - I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt."

He further hinted at the late singer being lonely, as he added, "We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. it felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness."

A day after her funeral, Dharmendra had revealed that he got ready thrice to attend her funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park but couldn't get himself to it. He wrote, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us!!! We will miss you Lata ji, pray for your soul to be in peace."

