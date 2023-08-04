Dharmendra reveals he still calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star 'Guddi'; recalls fond memories

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan made her entry in Bollywood in 1971’s Guddi alongside Dharmendra. In the film, Bachchan was playing the role of a teenage girl who was a big fan of Dharmendra, who was playing himself. Earlier Jaya Bachchan had confessed earlier that she had a crush on the He-Man of Bollywood. Dharmendra still calls her ‘Guddi” and here’s all that you should know.

Jaya Bachchan is Dharmendra’s ‘Guddi’

Ever since the release of their first film together ‘Guddi’ in 1971, Jaya Bachchan is still called ‘Guddi’ by Dharmendra as revealed in one of Karan Johar’s press conferences on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Moreover, the actor in the conversation also recalled how Bachchan’s first photo session was done at his house and remembered how she would often say that she was his big fan. “Her photo session was at my house only. She used to be my fan, she used to tell me all the dialogues,” the Sholay actor added.

Dharmendra also took the stage to compliment Jaya Bachchan’s acting skills. He said, “Guddi is a fine actress. We still visit each other. Whenever we meet, it feels great. Voh Guddi hi hai meri. [For me, she will always be Guddi].” So, even after 52 years of Guddi, Bachchan is still Dharmendra’s ‘Guddi’, and it is going to be like that, as said by He-Man.

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in Karan Johar’s RRKPK

Recently, both the megastars of Bollywood were seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra plays the role of Kanwal, who is struggling with his memory in his old age but as soon as he meets with his lover Jamini, played by Shabana Azmi, his problems are temporarily subsided. In fact, in the first half of the film, the central focus is on Dharmendra’s and Azmi’s love story and how they had to give up on each other in their younger days because they got married to their respective spouses. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan is playing the role of Dhanalakshmi, Kanwal’s wife, had never even heard about Jamini all this time.

While talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, among others in significant roles.

