Dharmendra reveals how Karan Deol introduced wife-to-be Drisha Acharya to family: 'They have all my blessings'

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently spoke about his grandson Karan Deol's wedding. Sunny Deol's son Karan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will take place between June 16 and June 18. Recently, Dharmendra, in an interview, revealed how Karan introduced his ladylove to the family.

Dharmendra talks about Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding

While speaking to ETimes, the legendary actor expressed excitement about the upcoming wedding. He was all praise for his grandson. He went on to call him a 'good boy' and a 'caring person'. He also said that he was happy that Karan has found his partner. On being asked about how he found out about their love story, Dharmendra said that Karan informed his mother first, who then told Sunny about it.

Sunny Deol was the one who told Dharmendra about their relationship. The veteran actor was indeed happy and he gave an instant go-ahead. Dharmendra added, "I said, 'Go ahead if Karan likes her'. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family."

ALSO READ: Who is Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol’s wife-to-be? 5 things to know about her

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Karan and Drisha will seal the deal in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. The reception will take place at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Ahead of their big day, Karan made his first appearance in the city with Drisha, who is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. They were seen enjoying a lunch date at a cafe.