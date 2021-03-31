Dharmendra’s grandson & Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer all set to make his Bollywood debut; Read Deets

Dharmendra, a proud grandfather, has shared the good news that his grandson will be soon making his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. The film's title is yet to be finalized.

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s grandson and son of actor Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. The information was revealed by none other than Dharmendra who took to his official Twitter handle to make an announcement. Sharing the information, Dharmendra mentioned that Rajveer Deol will be making his debut with Rajshri Productions and Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. They have been signed for a film which will be dealing with love and relationships in today’s world.

Dharmendra tweeted, “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection for both the kids as you have for me. Good luck and Godbless.” Proud father Sunny Deol also tweeted, “My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor. Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya is a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead.”

Rajveer Deol has studied theatre in the UK and also worked as an assistant director. Rajshri Productions also shared the news on its official Instagram page. It will be really interesting to see the second Deol on screen.

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead. pic.twitter.com/xBXfOR8c6R — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 31, 2021 It is to be noted here that Sunny Deol had launched his elder Karan Deol in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke which was released in 2019. He will be next seen in Apne 2 co-starring Sunny, Bobby, and Dharmendra. The film is the second installment of the 2007 release which also starred and . Also Read: INTERVIEW: Bobby Deol gets candid on his 2.0 version: When you achieve success, you are more nervous

