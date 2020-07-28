Dharmendra’s Lalkar co star Kumkum passes away at 86

Yesteryear actress Kumkum, who was seen romancing Dharmendra in Lalkar, has breathed her last today.

The year 2020 has been quite a difficult year for everyone especially the Bollywood industry. From witnessing a complete shutdown for complete three months to losing iconic actors like Irrfan, and Sushant Singh Rajput, the industry has witnessed it all. And just when we thought it can’t get any worse, this year took a step further as we lost another talented actress. We are talking about yesteryear actress Kumkum who breathed her last today at the age of 86.

For the uninitiated, Kumkum was discovered by legendary filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt and the lady stepped into showbiz with the song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar for 1954 release Aar Paar. She is known for her stint in movies like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen, etc. In fact, she had also romanced Dharmendra in 1972 release Lalkar which also features Rajendra Kumar and Mala Sinha in the lead. Interestingly, Kumkum was also a part of the Bhojpuri film industry and working in 1963 release Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo which was the first ever Bhojpui movie. To note, Kumkum has worked in over 100 movies in her career of around two decades and left the showbiz industry post her wedding. She was last seen in Rakesh Roshan and Leena Chandavarkar starrer Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara which was released in 1973.

Although the cause of Kumkum’s death isn’t known yet, the industry is certainly mourning the loss of yet another talented artist.

Credits :Pinkvilla

