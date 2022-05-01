Dharmendra shares a message after being admitted to hospital: I have learnt the lesson

Veteran actor Dharmendra got admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last week. Just a while back, the actor, who is quite active on social media, shared a video message on his official Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their good wishes. He also revealed how he ended up in the hospital in the 42-second-long video message.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the video, “Friends, I have learnt the lesson.” In the video, he said, “Don't do anything over, I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pulled in my back so, I had to go to the hospital. Anyway…I am back with your good wishes. So, don’t worry, I’ll be very careful. Love you, all.” As soon as he updated his health on social media, fans rushed to shower love on the veteran actor and wished for his well-being.

Watch Dharmendra’s video here:

To note, the actor was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy film Yamala Pagal Deewana Phir Se. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and is directed by Navaniat Singh. He will make his comeback after three years with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer. However, the movie marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film will release on February 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Actor Dharmendra admitted in hospital, getting better now: Reports