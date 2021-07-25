Dharmendra shares throwback PHOTO with his 'Guddi' Jaya Bachchan; Fans react

Veteran actor Dharmendra still has a long fan list. He has been missing from the big screen for a long time but not for more as he will be soon seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. In the film, Ali Bhatt and will be seen in the lead roles. But apart from them, the film will also have Dharmendra, in pivotal roles. And the actor is very happy about this. He shared a throwback picture of himself with Jaya on Twitter today.

The senior actor expressed his excitement over sharing the screen space and wrote, “Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news.” In the photo, both are looking very young. To note, the film Guddi was released in 1971 and starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Utpal Dutt in the lead roles. The story revolves around a girl who has a crush on and is obsessed with the actor Dharmendra. She earned a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress, the only nomination for the film. Many popular actors like Rajesh Khanna, Naveen Nischol, Asrani, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Prakash, and Pran gave guest appearances as themselves.

As soon as he shared the picture, fans were reacted to it. One of the users wrote, “Love you sir big fan of you.” Another wrote, “o g paaaji great ji This pic from the sets of guddi. Movie Anupama was a major hit before that sir.”

Check the tweet here:

Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news pic.twitter.com/VKzY6qy091 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani continues to be in the headlines ever since it has been announced. Recently, he had also heaped praise on the lead actors and called them brilliant.

