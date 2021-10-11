Dharmendra shares video of his 'beloved baby' & reveals all about his first car

For everyone, their first buys are always special and they remain to stay close to their hearts despite that thing getting old. Also, a first buy holds a special place in your heart. The same is the case with Dharmendra who shared a video of the first-ever car he bought some several decades ago. This car is a black fiat and the excitement on his face was quite evident to be standing beside that car.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dharmendra posted a video of the first-ever car he bought that is a black fiat. As per the information he gave in the video, Dharmendra bought it several decades ago for Rs. 18000. In the video, he stood next to his car looking all excited and said, “Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for ₹18,000 only. In those days, ₹18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me.” Sharing this video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Fiat, my first car, my beloved baby… Very close to my heart. His great blessings in the life of a struggler.”

Take a look:

Friends, Fiat my first car my beloved baby ….Very close to my heart . His great blessings in the life of a struggler . pic.twitter.com/JMjKmrDMQX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 11, 2021

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dharmendra had called himself an emotional fool. Talking about the car he had said, “I’ve been emotional enough to keep my first car, a Fiat... because of the fear that if I have nothing someday, I can convert it into a taxi!” he said.

On the work front, t was only last month that the reports of the sequel of Apne starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol’s shoot getting pushed came up. Fans might have to wait a bit longer to witness the Deol family on the silver screen.

