Dharmendra showers love, calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Bete', wishes him 'great luck' for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan made an explosive comeback with Pathaan following a five-year hiatus from the big screen. The action thriller made his ardent fans rush over to the theatres and it ended up becoming a massive commercial success. Now, SRK is gearing up for the release of another action thriller Jawan which stars him in dual roles.

Dharmendra wishes good luck to Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of Jawan's release, veteran actor Dharmendra took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish King Khan good luck. He shared a lovely picture of the two and wrote, "Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan shares a cordial relationship with a lot of actors from the industry, including Dharmendra. In the past, the He-Man of Bollywood made a special appearance in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loves doing action films

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan’s Production house, Red Chillies Entertainment released a video where SRK and Vijay Sethupathi answered seven questions. One of the questions was why he loves doing action films. In response, the superstar stated that the only reason he likes them is because his youngest son Abram loves cool action, anime, and superhero films and he wants to do cool action films for his son. He was asked if he was just an actor hero or a guy with a great insurance policy. In response, SRK joked, “My insurance policy is over!”

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in it. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. Jawan is slated to be released theatrically on September 7. After that, the superstar will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The movie will be released during the Christmas week in December.

