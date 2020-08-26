  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dharmendra shows off his 'nishaanebaazi' in a recent social media post

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently spending his days at his Lonavala farmhouse, has shared a video of him practising shooting.
8863 reads Mumbai
Dharmendra shows off his 'nishaanebaazi' in a recent social media postDharmendra shows off his 'nishaanebaazi' in a recent social media post

"Friends.....Baarish nehi hoti .... drive pe nikal jaata hoon.....practice kar leeta hoon.......nishaanebaazi ki ..... love you all for your loving response.....(When it does not rain I drive and practice shooting)," he captioned the clip.

In the video, he also admitted that he hates hunting, but practice keeps him busy.

"You are so active sir, God bless you," a user commented on the video.

"Love watching your videos sir," another one wrote.

Dharmendra often shares his videos. A few days ago, he posted a video of a peahen's visit to his farm.

"What a coincidence.... kal Modi ji ke aangan mein... naachte dekha...aaj mere aangan mein..... jungle se ikk chali aye ..... video bhi nehi le paaya .... ud gai .... hum intzaar karein ge ........ (What a coincidence... yesterday we saw peacocks dancing in Modi ji's courtyard, today a peahen flew from the jungle into my courtyard... but I couldn't even make a video... she flew away… but I will wait)," Dharmendra tweeted.

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Dharmendra gatecrashed and stopped Jeetendra, Hema Malini's wedding
 

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement