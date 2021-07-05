Is Dharmendra signed onto romance Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s directorial? Details inside

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will lead the cast of Karan Johar’s next directorial which will be announced on Tuesday.

is returning to direct a full-length feature film after 5 years. His last release ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ came out in 2016 starring , , and . The film raked in the moolah at the box office and was appreciated for its casting coup considering there were two special cameos by and . For his upcoming film, which will be announced officially on Tuesday, it seems as though Karan has yet again ensemble a profound and interesting cast. The film will reportedly be led by and Alia Bhatt, who was also an integral part of the initially announced Takht.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced that “its time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens”. According to a report in News18, legendary superstar Dharmendra has been signed by the makers and he will be romancing and Shabana Azmi in the film. When the news portal went to confirm the news with Dharmendra, he said, “Yes, I am doing the film. I am really excited to work with Karan.” Jaya Bachchan has been an integral part of some of Dharma production’s ventures including the 2001 Karan Johar directorial ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will reportedly be directed by Karan for the first time. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan however have previously worked together in several popular films including Sholay, Guddi, and Chupke Chupke amongst others. Karan Johar had initially planned to direct a period epic titled ‘Takht’, which was meant to star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt amongst others.

