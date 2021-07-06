  1. Home
Dharmendra speaks on playing a ‘romantic’ in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani & Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman’s debut

Dharmendra is starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Karan Johar is returning to the director’s chair after 5 years with his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The official announcement of the film occurred on Tuesday. The romantic film is led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with a mighty interesting star cast. Dharmendra has joined the film along with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra recently spoke to ETimes about playing a romantic character in the film and working with Karan Johar for the first time. He also spoke about the awaited debut of Bobby Doel’s son Aryaman. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has recently made his debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Dharmendra spoke about his character in the film and said, “I am very happy. You see l love the camera and the camera loves me. Hum log ek doosre ko door se dekhte rahte hai jab mauka mil jaata hai gale lag jaate hai (we keep admiring each other from a distance and we end up embracing every chance we get)." When asked about collaborating with Karan Johar on his directorial venture, Dharmendra added to it by saying, “There is always a first”.  Dharmendra is currently residing at his farmhouse and informed the ETimes that he will begin filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in August. 

Dharmendra further spoke about his ‘romantic’ character in the film and said, “I am playing a romantic at this age. You know, once a romantic, always a romantic." The news portal asked Dharmendra about the proposed debut of Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman. He said, “Sab ho jayega. Waqt karta hai, hum log kaun hai karne wale (It will happen. Times makes things happen, who are we to get things done)."

