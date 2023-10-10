Dharmendra spills beans on his new movie after returning from USA post-treatment; see POST

Veteran actor Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor recently flew to the US with his son and actor Sunny Deol for his health treatment, according to India Today earlier in September. Now, a while ago, Dharmendra informed his fans and followers that he returned from the US while spilling beans on his new film.

On October 10, Dharmendra took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his health update. Sharing a picture of himself, the veteran actor posted, "Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings (pray emoji)." Take a look:

Speaking about Dharmendra's health, a source told the aforementioned portal that time, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Sunny Deol reportedly paused Gadar 2 promotions to take his father to the USA for special health treatment. After that, the veteran actor also shared his health update during his stay in the US. Sharing a picture of himself with his pet, Dharmendra wrote, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in the USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji)."

Work-wise, Dharmendra recently received a lot of praise and love for his role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar's directorial stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The veteran actor will reportedly be seen next playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film will be released on December 22, 2023.

