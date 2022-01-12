Dharmendra takes the COVID-19 booster dose, requests everyone to take it; WATCH

Just a few days back the Government of India has begun the vaccination drive for all the senior citizens to take their booster dose to fight against Covid-19. Amongst the first few veteran actors to take the booster dose is our very own Dharmendra. The Sholay actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him taking the booster shot amidst the group of doctors surrounding him. The veteran actor also requested all his fans to take the booster dose.

In the video that Dharmendra shared, he can be seen sitting on a couch as he is surrounded by people around him. The actor is wearing a sky blue coloured hoodie over black pants and he has paired it with a black cap. A female doctor stands beside him to give him the booster dose as 2 men stand on one side of the couch and on the other side there were 2 doctors standing to monitor him. As the video begins he asks the doctor to give him the dose and after taking it he could be heard saying that it did not pain. Later he blessed the female doctor who gave his the shot and thanked the other two doctors. Sharing this video, Dharam Paji wrote, “Friends, humble request please take the booster dose.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The movie will mark his return on the big screen after over three years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer and will be releasing on February 10, 2023

