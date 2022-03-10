Dharmendra & Tanuja recall golden days, talk about their family association with Shobhna, Nutan; Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra has a huge fan following. He was one of the most popular actors of his time. The actor often shares pictures, videos on his Instagram handle. Today, he shared a video that took us back to the old times. In the video, he is seen with another veteran actress Tanuja. Both are seen happily enjoying each other’s company and recalling their golden days. To note, both have worked in many films together--- Izzat, Do Chor, Baharein Phir Aayengi.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “An old loving family association with Shobhna ji , Nutan and Tanuja. we are regular visitors to each other home. A recent affectionate meeting with loving lively and chirpy Tanuja.” In the video, both actors are seen talking and remembering the late actress Nutan. Both Tanuja and Nutan are cousin sisters. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Wish you great Health and happiness respected sir.”

Recently, the veteran actor was seen in the reality show India’s Got Talent. The show is judged by Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher. Recently, Sunny Deol had shared a monochrome picture of him in his father’s vintage car.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra and Jaya had worked in Guddi. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra to begin shoot for KJo’s film with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai: Report