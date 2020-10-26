Dharmendra to team up with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for Apne 2; Movie to go on floors in 2021

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol featured together in the movie Apne back in 2007. The trio will now reunite for its sequel Apne 2.

It was around 13 years ago when veteran actor Dharmendra collaborated with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the movie Apne. The 2007 sports drama also featured , , and Kirron Kher in the lead roles. The movie performed well at the box office and received positive reviews. And now, according to a report by TOI, the Deol family is teaming up again for Apne’s sequel after almost a decade. Yes, you absolutely heard it right!

Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma who had also helmed its prequel. He has reportedly also locked the movie’s script. Apart from that, the makers are yet to decide the balance cast for the same. It is said that the movie will go on floors in either March or April 2021. As per the reports, the shooting schedule will take place in Mumbai and London. For the unversed, Dharmendra played the role of an ex-boxer in the 2007 drama.

The veteran actor made a guest appearance in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi featuring his wife Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It has been directed and co-produced by Ramesh Sippy. On the other hand, Sunny Deol recently celebrated his 64th birthday with the rest of the family members. Dharmendra himself shared the pictures of the celebration on social media. The father-son duo also posed for pictures on the occasion that make for an endearing glimpse. Dharam Ji also wished his son through a special post.

Credits :Times of India

