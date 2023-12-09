Dharmendra thanks fans for ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’-VIDEO

Legendary actor Dharmendra recently turned a year older and stepped into the 88th year of his life. The special day had left not just the entire Bollywood fraternity elated, but his fans enthusiastically relished the day too, as they spoiled the star with several gifts on his birthday.

An overwhelmed Dharmendra has now shared an endearing message thanking his fans for the outpouring of love on his birthday. In a video, he can be seen extending gratitude to his fans for showering him with gifts and expressing his love. Watch the clip inside.

Har jagah se, gaon se, aise pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain: Dharmendra after he celebrates his 88th birthday

The legendary star turned 88 years old yesterday, on December 8, and notably, his fans went gaga on the special occasion and showered him with wishes and gifts. Dharmendra has now taken to his Instagram account and expressed love and gratitude for receiving such tremendous warmth and tenderness from his fans.

In a video shared by the actor, he can be seen thanking his fans for the birthday presents, which include a pink turban and a flower pot. He also sent love to his fans. “Doston, har jagah se, gaon se, aise pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain, safa aya hai, pehen kar dekh raha hoon mai kaisa lagta hoon. Isme pyaar hi pyaar hai. Bohot acha lagta hoon aur sab apka pyaar jo aya hain. Jeete raho khush raho jis tarah se aap pyaar de rahe ho apko jee jaan se pyaar deta hoon mai. Okay, love you,” he says.

(Friends, I have received such sweet gifts from everywhere, including a turban. I am wearing it to see how I look in it. It comprises immense love. I am looking good and appreciate your love. Stay blessed, stay happy, the way you have given me your love, I am giving it back to you with all my heart.)

Captioning his Instagram post as “Friends, love you all for your loving response on 88th Birthday”, Dharmendra also gave his fans a flying kiss in the end.

This is how fans reacted to Dharmendra’s endearing video

Soon after the veteran star dropped the clip on his social media account, his fans bombarded the comment section with varied reactions. While several continued to wish him ‘Happy birthday’, others showered their love on him.

“Pyaar (love)”, “Love u sir” “Love you dheer saara Dharam ji ..Happiest 88th birthday” read some comments on the actor’s post.

