Dharmendra to be onscreen grandfather of THIS superstar after Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s most-recent outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been roaring loud at the box office since the first day of its release. Starring Ranveer as Rocky Randhawa and Alia as Rani Chatterjee, Karan Johar’s romantic saga is been loved and cherished by audiences of all ages. While Singh and Bhatt’s on-screen prem kahaani (meaning their chemistry and camaraderie) and Johar’s magical storytelling have earned the most brownie points, the stellar performances by legendary stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, make KJo’s directorial a wholesome entertainer.

Moreover, the quintessential KJo drama also marks the glorious comeback of the OG He-Man of the Hindi film industry, superstar Dharmendra, on the silver screen after numerous years. Now, as per the latest media report, after RRKPK, the stalwart will once again be seen in the role of a grandfather in his next.

Dharmendra to play Dadaji for THIS superstar

According to an exclusive report by IndiaToday.in, after playing Ranveer’s grandfather in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra will be essaying the role of grandfather to another superstar, none other than Shahid Kapoor!

While speaking to the news portal, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi revealed that the senior Deol will be playing Shahid’s grandfather in Laxman Utekar’s next. In the same project, Bedi will be seen portraying Shahid’s father. Talking about the same, Bedi said, “I play Shahid Kapoor’s father and Dharamji plays my father. It is Laxman Utekar's film and produced by Maddock Films, the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.”

Best known for TV sitcoms like Yes Boss, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Filmichakkar to name a few, Rakesh Bedi was last seen in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s last outing, Zara Hatke Bachke, where he played the role of Sara’s father. Reportedly, Bedi also has a special cameo in Sunny Deol’s freshly released, Gadar 2.

The yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar’s upcoming directorial stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the lead pair. As per reports, Sanon will be seen in the role of a robot, whereas, Sasha will play a robotic expert. Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Utekar’s romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.