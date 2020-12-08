Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini pens a heartfelt birthday wish & thanks fans for love and support; See Post

On Dharmendra’s 85th birthday, actress Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle and shared a few beautiful throwback pictures of them.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is popularly known as one of the most good-looking men of his time. He is a true legend. Today, the actor has turned a year older. He will be celebrating his 85th birthday with his loved ones. In the year 1935, he was born as Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab. Today, on the occasion of the legend’s birthday, his family left no stone unturned to make his birthday even more special.

Now, Dharmendra’s beloved wife-actress Hema Malini has taken to her Twitter handle and shared a heartfelt birthday note for the actor. She has shared a few unseen throwback pictures of them. Along with the still, Hema has also thanked their fans for all the love and support. Her post read as, “Today we celebrate Dharamji’s http://birthday.It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories.This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last.Thank u for all the love.”

Check out Hema Malini’s birthday wish for hubby Dharmendra here:

Today we celebrate Dharamji’s https://t.co/Qbk7FAsoeU is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories.This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last.Thank u for all the love pic.twitter.com/ImkXJ6yHRc — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2020

Dharmendra and Hema had featured in many hit films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Maa, Do Dishayen, Azaad, etc.

The duo’s elder daughter, actress Esha Deol also took to her Instagram handle to wish the legendary actor on his birthday. Esha wrote, “Holding on to this hand for eternity“

Love you papa Happy Birthday

Wish you happiness & the best of health always.”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is gearing up for his upcoming film Apne 2 with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The film will also feature Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol.

