Dharmendra turns 88: Bobby Deol drops heartfelt post for dad; Kajol, Jackie Shroff, others extend warm wishes

Iconic actor Dharmendra, a beloved figure in Bollywood, is marking his 88th birthday today. Heartfelt birthday greetings are flowing in from all directions for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. After the wishes from Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, the veteran actor has received more wishes from his younger son Bobby Deol, Ahana Deol, Abhay Deol and other celebrities.

Bobby Deol’s heartfelt wish for Dharmendra

Today, on December 8, celebrating his father's 88th birthday, actor Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Dharmendra on his Instagram handle.Sharing two pictures of him with Dharmendra, Bobby wrote in the caption, “Love you the most Papa. Blessed to be your son! #HappyBirthday,” and added a string of red heart emojis.

Abhay Deol, Karan Deol and Ahana Deol share their warm wishes

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle to share an old picture of his uncle and wrote, “Happy birthday to my Tayya @aapkadharam whom I lovingly call my Papa!”

Ahana Deol took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her father Dharmendra and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my first love. The strongest & most loving man I know.”

Dharmendra’s grandson and actor Karan Deol also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bade Papa! Stay evergreen and the most wonderful and kindest soul in the world. Love you.”

Kajol, Jackie Shroff and others wish Dharmendra

Kajol took to her Instagram handle to wish the veteran actor. Sharing a picture with Dharmendra on her strory, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the grand old man and the OG strong man of cinema! Wish you many many more birthdays of health and happiness. @aapkadharam.”

Ajay Devgn also in his Instagram story wished his “favourite” actor and wrote, “Wishing my favourite Dharmendra Ji a birthday filled with boundless joy, love and robust health.”

Saira Banu also took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt note along with a picture of them both. In her lengthy note, she wrote, “Dear @aapkadharam Ji, My earliest memories of you are intertwined with the camaraderie shared between you and Dilip Sahib-a bond akin to brothers, where Sahib gracefully embodied the role of your elder brother. I always treasure the joy of knowing you, @dreamgirlhemamalini, and the kids. May your birthday be adorned with the charm that you effortlessly bring onto the screen to this day. Here's to celebrating you and your legacy for years to come. Happy Birthday Dharam Ji!

Jackie Shroff shared a special post for the veteran actor which included a framed old picture of Dharmendra along with his autograph that read, “Darling Jackie Happy Birthday to you. Love, Dharmendra.” Sharing the photo of the frame, Jackie Shroff wrote in his caption, “My most Cherished AUTOGRAPH My Mothers DREAM BOY .Happiness and Respects always @aapkadharam sir.”

Suniel Shetty took to his X handle to share a picture of Dharmendra and wrote. “Cheers to the most dashing 88-year-old, and to countless more years filled with good health and happiness! Happiest Birthday Dharamji @aapkadharam Love you always.”

Dharmendra recently charmed the audience with his role in Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

