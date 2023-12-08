Dharmendra turns 88: Hema Malini drops adorable wish for ‘dearest life partner’ on his birthday

Legendary actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday today. On the occasion, social media is buzzing with heartfelt wishes for the veteran actor. Apart from his family, several Bollywood celebs including Saira Banu, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others dropped sweet wishes for the actor. On the delightful occasion, Dharmendra’s doting wife and veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini also posted a special for her ‘love’.

Hema Malini posts heartening birthday wish for Dharmendra

Today, on December 8, Dream girl aka Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) and posted a lovely birthday wish for her husband and actor Dharmendra. The actress dropped an enchanting picture of her with the actor and crafted an adorable wish alongside.

She captioned the post, “(Red heart emoji) Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. (Accompanied by folded hand emoji) May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!”

Take a look:

In the photo, the actress looks resplendent in a pink silk saree adorned with classy jewelry. The actress is seen smiling as she looks below away from the camera. On the other hand, Dharmendra is seen beaming a sweet smile for the camera as the duo struck a pose for the enthralling click.

Esha Deol's birthday wish for 'darling papa'

A few hours back, Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol also shared a series of photographs to wish her ‘darling papa’. While wishing the actor, she expressed, “Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong I just love you so much.”

Have a look:

Several heartfelt birthday wishes have been pouring for the legendary actor in the comments section of their respective posts.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the starry couples in Bollywood. The couple got married in the year 1980. The two have together worked in several films including Sholay, Blackmail, Seeta Aur Geeta amongst others to name a few.

