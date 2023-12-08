Dharmendra turns 88: Sunny Deol, Esha Deol share special birthday posts for ‘darling papa’; Bobby Deol reacts
On the occasion of 88th birthday of legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol dropped sweet birthday wishes. Animal star Bobby Deol had a sweet reaction to the same.
Legendary actor Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor is celebrating his 88th birthday today. Heartfelt birthday wishes are being poured in for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor from left, right and center. On the occasion, the doting kids-Sunny Deol and Esha Deol also took to their social media and posted their endearing wishes for their father.
Sunny Deol posts heart-warming birthday for dad Dharmendra
Today, on December 8 marking the special day of the 88th birthday of, Dharmendra, his son and actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his father. In the post, Gadar 2 star shared a couple of photographs with a picturesque view of beautiful mountains in the background as they seemingly cherish h*t beverage in their steel glasses.
The second picture is also the monochromatic edit of the first photo. The father-son duo is beaming wide smiles as they pose for a happy picture in the camera. In addition to this, the two are seen twinning in black and look super cool donning similar stylish caps.
Take a look:
Sunny captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Papa Love You.” The post shared by Sunny attracted several birthday wishes and lovely comments for the two. On the other hand, Animal star Bobby Deol also reacted to the post as he dropped red heart emojis.
Esha Deol's endearing birthday wish for dad Dharmendra
Esha Deol also crafted a beautiful birthday wish for her father with a series of heart-melting pictures. In the photos, the duo can be seen striking endearing poses for the camera. In the first photo, Esha can be seen hugging Dharmendra from behind, while the doting father is seen holding her hand. Up next, the loving father is planting a kiss on Esha’s forehead, and the post concludes by Apne actor giving a warm hug to Esha.
Take a look:
“Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy,healthy & strong I just love you so much,” she wrote alongside the post. Being an affectionate brother, Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis on Esha’s post also.
Most recently, Dharmendra captivated the audience with his presence in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
