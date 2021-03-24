Dharmendra to undergo COVID 19 test after his household employees confirmed positive for the virus: Report

As per the latest report coming in, veteran actor Dharmendra has got his COVID 19 test done after three people in his household tested positive for the virus.

The second wave of Coronavirus in India seems to be severe as there has been a tremendous rise in the cases, especially in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities have come under its grip and have tested positive for the virus. Pinkvilla was the first one to report that is the latest celeb to have tested positive for Covid-19. Now, as per the latest report in the ETimes, veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently in Mumbai, will undergo COVID 19 test after three people in the Deol household have tested positive for the virus.

A source close to the development told the leading daily, “Every possible precaution and procedure is being followed. Even otherwise, the Deols have been very cautious and particular.” The insider also added that every precaution is being taken by Dharmendra and his family to keep the COVID-infected staff completely isolated.

“Dharamji has been usually parking himself since the past few months in his farmhouse in Lonavala but today he is in Mumbai,” informed the source. Confirming the same, the senior actor said, “Well, I had got myself vaccinated and I am feeling fine. I have now undergone the COVID test, though. The result is expected by evening.”

Meanwhile, earlier a source close to the Laal Singh Chaddha star had revealed to us, “Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions, and follow all the guidelines. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers.”

Actors including, , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, and Satish Kaushik were recently tested positive for Covid-19.

