Dharmendra urges the government to do something for farmers: I am extremely in pain to see the suffering

Dharmendra recently took to his Twitter handle and expressed his feelings for the farmers, who are currently protesting against the new farm laws passed by the government of India.

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra Deol came out to lend support the protesting farmers. A week after deleting a tweet related to the farmers' protest, Dharmendra has yet again taken to his Twitter handle and expressed his feelings about the farmers. In his post, the actor has mentioned that he is ‘extremely in pain’ to see the suffering of the farmers. He has posted the same picture of himself, which he posted a week back. The actor expressed that he is with the farmers, who are currently protesting against the new farm laws that have been issued by the government earlier.

He further urged the government to ‘do something fast’ for the farmers. His tweet went viral in no time. His tweet read as, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast.” The past few weeks, farmers across the country, especially those from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against three central government agricultural laws passed in September. They are gathering support from many political parties. The farmers are seeking the complete repeal of the three ordinances. Several rounds of talks with the Central Government have failed to impress the farmers.

Take a look at Dharmendra latest post for the farmers here:

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Dharmendra, who is known for several hit films, was a BJP MP between 2004 and 2009. He always remained vocal about his farming roots. The actor recently celebrated his 85th birthday in Mumbai.

