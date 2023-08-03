Dharmendra wins hearts on the Internet with his 'cool' pics amid stealing spotlight with kiss scene in RRKPK

The legendary actor Dharmendra, who recently delivered a remarkable performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is receiving admiration for his classy appearance in recent photos shared on Twitter. Despite being 87 years old, his fans can't contain their excitement over the fact that the Sholay actor still exudes the same dashingly youthful charm he had in earlier times.

Veteran actor Dharmendra posted dashing photos on Twitter and fans are all hearts

The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actor took to Twitter to share some stylish and elegant photos of himself, and now his fans can’t stop praising his young look even at the age of 87. According to the caption, the photoshoot was done by his grandson Dharam Deol whom he calls “Ustaad” out of affection. The caption read, “Friends, Some photos by my grandson Dharam. I call him ‘USTAAD’. A good time pass with Ustaad.” Have a look:

Undoubtedly, netizens are stunned by the actor’s look and while one commented, “Love your energy and positive vibes. Aap hamesha healthy aur happy rahein [Stay healthy and happy always]," another one wrote, “Sirji aaj bhi aap gazab ke handsome ho.. [Dear sir, you are still very handsome] Your purity reflects in your eyes and your lovely innocent smile...Watched RRKPK...You were the star attraction.”

The He-Man of Bollywood surprised his fans by a kissing scene in RRKPK

On the other hand, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor took the audience by shock with a kiss scene he did with veteran actress Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Azmi played the role of a long-lost lover of Dharmendra who finally reunites with him after many years. Not to deny but the kissing scene from the film has become one of the most loved scenes.

While talking about RRKPK, alongside Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and others.

