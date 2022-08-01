Dharmendra wraps up ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ shoot; Co-star Ranveer Singh calls him ‘the most lovable’

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wrapped his shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. .” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also working as an assistant director in the film. Meanwhile, the 86-year-old shared a picture of him on his Instagram handle and wrote: “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes..I am back to my job. Love you all.”

The post got many likes and comments from the actor’s fans and family too. Dhamrmendra co-star in the film Ranveer Singh wrote: “The most lovable.” While daughter Esha Deol wrote, “Love you papa.” son Bobby Deol posted, “love you Papa” in the comments section. Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, “Wrap Day.”

Have a look at Dharmendra’s post:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy, also wrapped up the shoot of the film a few days ago. Karan Johar shared a video of her dancing and celebrating as he bids her goodbye. Karan Johar shared a video of her dancing and celebrating as she bids her goodbye.

Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan Johar had shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The movie is scheduled to release on February 10,2023.