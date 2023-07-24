Dhindhora Baja Re song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's energetic moves in Durga Puja track steal spotlight

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated films this year. The team has already released the film’s teaser and trailer as well as three songs from the tracklist which are Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya. The lead couple have been busy promoting their film across the country. Ahead of the film's release next week, a new song from this Karan Johar directorial has been launched called Dhindhora Baje Re.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun in new track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Monday, July 24, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, released the fourth song from their music album, Dhindhora Baje Re. This song had been much awaited since the fans caught a glimpse of it in the film’s trailer. A short teaser had been shared in the form of a song announcement yesterday. The music has been composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. The song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

In the song, Alia and Ranveer can be seen dancing their hearts out to the music in their traditional red attires. They are performing with many background dancers in a Durga Pooja pandal for which a grand set has been built. Ranveer’s Rocky and Alia’s Rani are also seen challenging Jaya Bachchan’s character in the film who does not approve of their relationship.

Fan reactions to song Dhindhora Baje Re

The song immediately won the hearts of the fans and has started trending on social media. The audience is praising the visuals and vocals of the song as well as the lead couple’s dancing energy. One fan said, “That 'Algiri Nandini' literally gives goosebumps! May Goddess Durga make this movie a great hit.” Another person commented, “This is going to be one of the Best Durga Puja for me with Darshan Raval's Dhindhora Baje Re.” A comment read, “Oh My Goshhhh! What an amazing song! This is going to be THE Navaratri songggg.. So Proud of Mr. Darshan Raval for singing it so beautifully and enthusiastically and also Bhoomi Ma’am Pritam Da Sir and the whole team for the song. The amazing Dancing Jodi, their acting, visuals everything looks perfect!!!! All the Bestttt.”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt went to Kolkata earlier this morning to launch the song. Director Karan Johar has also announced that the advance booking for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is open now. The film releases in theaters on July 28.

