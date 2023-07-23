Dhindhora Baje Re Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Durga Puja song promises grandeur; to release tomorrow

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Karan Johar's directorial is set to release next week. The lead actors are busy promoting their upcoming film offline as well as online. The trailer of the film already captivated fans. Three songs - Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya are already trending on social media. Now, another song called Dhindhora Baje Re is set to release tomorrow (July 24). The teaser for the song is shared by Alia, Ranveer, KJo, and Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Durga Puja song promises grandeur

The fourth song from the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dhindhora Baje Re, will be unveiled on July 24. The song is aiming to showcase the grandeur of one of the biggest festivals, Durga Puja. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will visit Kolkata on July 24 to launch the new track.

Dhindhora Baje Re is composed by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the song. Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi sang the song. However, only a part of Darshan's vocals can be heard in the teaser.

Take a look at the teaser:

Dhindhora Baje Re Teaser

The teaser of Dhindhora Baje Re shows Alia and Ranveer decked up in traditional red attires featuring golden embroidery. The song is set inside a Durga Puja pandal. The background dancers can be seen dressed in Bengali wear. Ranveer and Alia are seen dancing with energy to the beats of the song.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Alia wrote, "#DhindhoraBajeRe... Song Out Tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas this Friday." Ranveer captioned it, "Revel in Love!!" Karan shared the same teaser and wrote, "Love only gets louder. Prepare your hearts to dance to the beats of #DhindhoraBajeRe - SONG OUT TOMORROW!" And, Dharma Productions wrote, "Two hearts that beat as one will now beat to the rhythm of #DhindhoraBajeRe! SONG OUT TOMORROW #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas this Friday.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

