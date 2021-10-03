Dhinka Chika to Jumme Ki Raat; 10 peppy numbers of Salman Khan that will make you groove

Dabangg is one of the most influential actors in the Hindi film fraternity. The starr enjoys a humongous fan following owing to his exceptional acting prowess. Salman has spent more than 40 years in the entertainment world and still continues to impress audiences with his blockbuster movies. Currently, he is back donning the hat of the host in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. In addition to this, his upcoming actioner Tiger 3 alongside has already set social media abuzz. Before Salman Khan’s movies begin to surface in matinee theatres, here we have curated a few peppy songs from his previous films that will make for a perfect party playlist.

Jumme Ki Raat

Jumme Ki Raat is a peppy number from the movie, Kick. In the song, Salman Khan can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with his desi moves. While gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen raising the temperature with her scintillating performance. The peppy song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya while Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal collaborated to sing the song.

Dhinka Chika

Dhinka Chika is a hit dance number from the film, Ready. In the video of the song, Salman Khan can be seen making a grand entrance on the top of a bus. The hook step of the song was a massive success and is yet performed by Indian masses. Salman Khan and Asin can be seen dancing to the crazy beats of the song composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It has received the melodious voice of Mika Singh and Amrita Kak.

Selfie Le Le Re

Selfie Le Le Re is a hit dance number from the movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video of the song features Salman Khan dancing flawlessly on the high-tempo beats. Vishal Dadlani and Nakash Aziz collaborated together for this peppy number.

Pandeyjee Seeti

Pandeyjee Seeti is a peppy track from the hit movie, Dabangg 2. Salman Khan can be seen dancing with fellow police officers in the song, while and impress fans with their desi thumkaas.

Character Dheela

Character Dheela is a hit item number from the film, Ready. The video of the song sees Salman Khan and Zareen Khan setting the dance floor on fire with their stupendous dance moves. The track was composed by Pritam and sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak.

Munni Badnaam Hui

Munni Badnaam Hui is a song from the first instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The track features Malaika Arora along with Salman Khan and Sonu Sood. The singer Mamta Sharma won the Filmfare Award for the best playback singer and Sajid-Wajid with Lalit Pandit won the Filmfare Award for the Best Music Director for the song in the 56th Filmfare Awards 2011.

Humka Peeni Hai

Humka Peeni Hai is also from the first instalment of the Dabangg Franchise that features Salman Khan getting drunk and celebrating with his fellow friends.

Fevicol Se

Fevicol Se is another dance number from the Dabangg franchise. It features Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan dancing their hearts out. Fevicol Se was nominated by Screen Award for best female playback and also for best choreography. The popularity of the track is such that it is still played at wedding functions, parties and more.

Allah Duhai Hai

Allah Duhai Hai is the title track of the movie, Race 3. The song perfectly captures the cut-throat competition shown between the characters of the movie. Raja Kumari, Sreerama Chandra Mynampati, Jonita Gandi and Amit Mishra collaborated together for crooning the track.

Heeriye

Heeriye is another hit party number from the movie, Race 3. The song features Jacqueline Fernandez enticing audiences with her scintillating moves. Neha Bhasin and Deep Money are the artists who worked on the song. The rhythm of the track is so energetic that it automatically makes audience’s groove.

