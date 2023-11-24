Dhoom 2 Then vs Now: Hrithik Roshan-Abhishek Bachchan to Rimi Sen; Here’s what the cast is doing after 17 years

Dhoom 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra, has clocked 17 years since its release today. The heist action thriller, which was a sequel to the 2004 film Dhoom, was released on 24th November 2006. The adrenaline-pumping blockbuster remains memorable even today, and the cast’s performances, catchy songs, and beautiful locations ensured that the film was a huge success, and it became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2006.

Dhoom 2 was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, and was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The film revolves around three Indian police officers who are on a mission to being down Aryan, a criminal, who has found his match in Sunehri, a beautiful yet clever thief. As the film has clocked 17 years of release today, now would be a good time to look at what the cast of the film is doing now!

1. Abhishek Bachchan as ACP Jai Dixit

Abhishek Bachchan reprised the role of ACP Jai Dixit in Dhoom 2. He plays a no-nonsense cop who is tasked to catch Mr. A. The Raavan actor's character in the Dhoom franchise is much-loved, and he also reprised his role in Dhoom 3.

17 years since the release of Dhoon 2, Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way. He starred in a number of films such as Guru, Dostana, Delhi-6, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year, Dhoom 3, Ludo, Dasvi, and Ghoomer, among others. He also starred in Breathe: Into The Shadows, a crime drama thriller series that premiered on OTT. On the personal front, he tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007, and they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

2. Hrithik Roshan as Aryan Singh

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Mr. A (Aryan Singh), a thief, who Abhishek Bachchan is chasing. Post Dhoom 2, Hrithik went on to star in films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Krrish 3, Agneepath, Bang Bang!, Kaabil, Super 30, WAR, Vikram Vedha, among many others. He will soon be seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. One of the most successful actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is known for his versatility and interesting filmography.

On the personal front, Hrithik and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014. They maintain a cordial relationship even today and are co-parenting their sons Hehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik is now dating Saba Azad.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sunehri

In Dhoom 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of Sunehri, a thief who idolizes Mr. A (Hrithik Roshan). Sunehri and Aryan then form an alliance. Post Dhoom 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in a number of films such as Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Guru, and Jodhaa Akbar. She also had a role in the 2009 film, The Pink Panther 2.

Advertisement

In 2015, Aishwarya starred in Jazbaa, post a five-year sabbatical from acting. She was then seen in Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fanney Khan, and Ponniyin Selvan. As mentioned above, she and Abhishek Bachchan are parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

4. Bipasha Basu as Shonali Bose

Bipasha Basu was seen in a dual role in Dhoom 2- Jai’s colleague ACP Shonali Bose, as well as her twin sister Monali Bose. Bipasha, who was among the topmost actresses at that time, starred in Race, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Dm Maaro Dum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3, Aatma, and Alone. After Alone, she took a hiatus post which she was seen in the 2020 thriller miniseries Dangerous.

Bipasha recently dropped a hint about her comeback. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their first child, daughter Devi in November last year.

5. Uday Chopra as Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar Fateh Khan

Uday Chopra remains one of the most loved characters in the Dhoom franchise. He played sub-inspector Ali Akbar Fateh Khan, Jai’s right-hand man. Having made his acting debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, Abhay Deol was seen in Dhoom 3 and Pyaar Impossible, post Dhoom 2. After Dhoom 3 in 2013, he took a break from films, and shifted to the US where he looked after a production company that backed films such as The Longest Week, and Nicole Kidman starrer Grace of Monaco.

Uday Chopra was recently seen in Netflix’s The Romantics.

6. Rimi Sen as Sweety

Rimi Sen played the role of Sweety Dixit, Jai’s pregnant wife, in Dhoom 2. She had a small role in Dhoom 2, post which she was seen in Johnny Gaddaar, De Taali, Sankat City, Horn Ok Please, Thank You, Shagird. In 2015, she participated in Bigg Boss 9 and stayed in the BB house for 7.5 weeks.

In a recent interview with Masala, Rimi expressed that she was not satisfied with the work she was getting. "I just treated acting like any other profession to sustain in life and become financially stable. It took me sometime or years to understand the creative process. By the time I got hold of it, I found myself being typecast in comedy. In order to break that, I tried to do certain kinds of films like ‘Johnny Gaddaar,’ but it didn’t work out. I wasn’t ready to struggle either. So I decided to quit acting,” she said.

Advertisement

Apart from these actors, Yusuf Hussain was also seen as Mumbai Police Commissioner in Dhoom 2. He passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19. He was 73. His credits include films such as Oh My God, Dabangg 3, and Bob Biswas, among many others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu to make her comeback soon? Actress says ‘I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it’