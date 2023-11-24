Dhoom 2 turns 17: Did you know Hrithik Roshan was inspired for his role by THESE three actors?

The film Dhoom 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra, marked its 17th anniversary today. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, who played the antihero in the film, took to his Instagram handle and shared insights into his preparation for the role of Aryan Singh, a super thief and master of disguise. He had also revealed that he took inspiration for his role in the film from Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik Roshan on playing the role of Aryan in Dhoom 2

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had taken to his Instagram handle to reveal that reveal that portraying Aryan brought out a side of him that he wasn't aware of. He recalls practicing deep breathing and meditation multiple times a day to discover the calmness he imagined Aryan possessed but wasn't sure how to express it. He also revealed that he based his portrayal of Aryan on the basis of three actors, Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing three collages of his looks from the film, Hrithik Roshan had captioned his 3 years old post, “DHOOM2 was my induction into the school of how to be sexy. Something I had to be taught hands on by our fabulous ANAITA. Aryan was a side of me I didn’t know existed. I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce.”

He further wrote, “I was inspired by 3 actors for this role. Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, and Mr Bachchan for his pauses. I kinda threw them into a mixer and out came Aryan. I think a bit of Aryan will live on forever inside me.”

He finally concluded by mentioning that the film had the best cast and added, “And it had the best cast of friends ever!” Apart from this, he also revealed that all the actors involved had promoted the film only 1 day. HAVE A LOOK:

About Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2, the second installment in Yash Raj Films' successful buddy cop series featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, witnessed Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stealing the spotlight. Bipasha Basu played a dual role, and Rimi Sen portrayed the character of ACP Jai Dixit's wife.

ALSO READ: Dhoom 2 Then vs Now: Hrithik Roshan-Abhishek Bachchan to Rimi Sen; Here’s what the cast is doing after 17 years