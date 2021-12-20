As Dhoom 3 clocks 8 yrs, a look back at what Katrina Kaif had once said about her fitness in the film

Action and thriller drama Dhoom 3 has completed eight years today. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2013 and starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra in the lead roles. Well, it was the third installment of the Dhoom series and the sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). Fans still love it and are waiting for the fourth part of it. As the film has completed this long journey, let’s see what the lead actress once said about the fitness level she had to achieve for the drama.

As mentioned in Koimoi portal, Katrina Kaif revealed that she has to undergo a lot of changes. “For a film like Dhoom 3, it was about trying to show a gymnast. I was supposed to be strong and have muscle definition. And in Ek Tha Tiger, there was no such requirement. I was playing an agent in the film and might have done stunts like jumping on a moving bus. If one notices specifics, in Ek Tha Tiger my fitness was nowhere near to what it was in Dhoom 3. Dhoom 3 level of fitness is far more than Ek Tha Tiger,” she added.

The film sees Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprise their roles as protagonists Jai and Ali. Aamir Khan plays the antagonist. The film went on to gross 4 billion. Katrina Kaif’s Kamli song also became popular and her dance moves were one of the watched. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the third installment of the Tiger series. She was shooting for the film in Turkey.

