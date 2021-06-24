Dhoom 3 to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 7 movies rejected by Deepika Padukone
Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed some of the most talented actresses who have managed to win millions of hearts with their acting prowess, beauty, panache and of course their intellect. Amid this has been Deepika Padukone, who enjoys a massive following. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the Piku actress.
In her career of over a decade, Deepika has given us several iconic movies and has managed to work with many A lister actors and directors. In fact, she has also proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen and her versatility has left everyone in awe. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is known for getting into the skin of the character and it is always a treat to watch her on the screen. And while Deepika has an impressive line of work, did you know the actress has rejected some big projects during her journey? Here’s a look at the movies the actress had turned down:
Dhoom 3
Starring Aamir Khan in a double role along with Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, Dhoom 3 has been one of the most talked about installments of the Dhoom franchise. After all, it had Aamir playing the lead antagonist. Interestingly, Deepika was approached for Katrina’s role in the movie, but she had to reject it owing to her busy schedule.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Jab Tak Hai Jaan holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs as it was Yash Chopra’s last directed reason. It was reported that Deepika was being roped in for Akira’s role in the movie which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, things didn’t work out and the role went to Anushka Sharma.
Roy
Watching Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in one frame is always a treat. While the duo had given hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, Deepika had turned down Roy.
Sultan
Anushka Sharma had impressed the audience with her performance as Aarfa. But did you know she wasn’t the first choice for the movie? Yes! The makers had plans to rope in Deepika Padukone opposite Salman Khan. However, she turned down the offer and the role went into Anushka’s kitty.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Not just Sultan, Deepika had also rejected Salman Khan’s 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The actress was being considered for the role of Maithili; however, she had to turn it down due to her busy schedule. The role later went to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Kick
Another Salman Khan’s project on the list. It was reported that Deepika was approached for a song in the movie. However, she, reportedly, rejected it as it appeared similar to her role of Lovely in Happy New Year. Later, Nargis Fakri did the song.
Fast and Furious 7
While Bollywood actors often wait for a chance to make a debut in Hollywood, Deepika had even turned down the offer to be a part of the popular Fast and Furious series for its seventh installment. The actress had let go of this offer as she was busy shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela back then. She later went on to make her big Hollywood debut with the 2017 release xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Deepika herself said in Eellen talk show that she auditioned for fast and furious 7 but did not go through , later they have called back Deepika for XXX : return of Xander cage.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Salman & Deepika….ewwwwwww
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Salman wants to work with Deepika! pls make it happen with a great story!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
we want salman khan & deepika
Anonymous 1 day ago
we want deepika & salman khan pair a film together
Anonymous 1 day ago
No, it can never happen. Everyone has to ruin their career by doing a movie with Salman!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thank god. I'm glad she knows her worth
Anonymous 1 day ago
Those are not item songs they are masterpieces (dhoom 3) which required special training of around a month just for 5 min songs.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why would she gave her 1 month for 5 mins roles. Thank God she rejected Dhoom 3 for Piku and BM.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thanks Deepika for rejecting such small roles and item songs. We love your films and your great performances in your films....You don't deserve 15 mins 4oles you deserve Piku, BM, CE, Ramleela, Chhapaak, Padmavaat kind of roles.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well done Deepika, thanks for rejecting 5 mins roles and item songs. We love your films and performance in your films.
Anonymous 2 days ago
thank the lord, cause the woman has no range what so ever.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thats why Deepika has charged more then Amitabh Bachchan for Piku. Jealous Kangana now get lost.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Rk pr not Katrina.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol Katrjna PR. By the way Deepika is not here to do item songs or cameo roles in Salma and Amir's films.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She tried for Dhoom 3 but yrf did not give her any offer. Rest I don’t know.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thank God she rejected Dhoom 3 there was no big role for women.