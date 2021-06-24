Dhoom 3 to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 7 movies rejected by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who has given us several blockbuster hits, had turned down these 7 seven projects including Fast and Furious 7.

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed some of the most talented actresses who have managed to win millions of hearts with their acting prowess, beauty, panache and of course their intellect. Amid this has been , who enjoys a massive following. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om opposite . Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the Piku actress.

In her career of over a decade, Deepika has given us several iconic movies and has managed to work with many A lister actors and directors. In fact, she has also proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen and her versatility has left everyone in awe. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is known for getting into the skin of the character and it is always a treat to watch her on the screen. And while Deepika has an impressive line of work, did you know the actress has rejected some big projects during her journey? Here’s a look at the movies the actress had turned down:

Dhoom 3

Starring in a double role along with , Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, Dhoom 3 has been one of the most talked about installments of the Dhoom franchise. After all, it had Aamir playing the lead antagonist. Interestingly, Deepika was approached for Katrina’s role in the movie, but she had to reject it owing to her busy schedule.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs as it was Yash Chopra’s last directed reason. It was reported that Deepika was being roped in for Akira’s role in the movie which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, things didn’t work out and the role went to .

Roy

Watching and Deepika Padukone in one frame is always a treat. While the duo had given hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, Deepika had turned down Roy.

Sultan

Anushka Sharma had impressed the audience with her performance as Aarfa. But did you know she wasn’t the first choice for the movie? Yes! The makers had plans to rope in Deepika Padukone opposite . However, she turned down the offer and the role went into Anushka’s kitty.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Not just Sultan, Deepika had also rejected Salman Khan’s 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The actress was being considered for the role of Maithili; however, she had to turn it down due to her busy schedule. The role later went to Ahuja.

Kick

Another Salman Khan’s project on the list. It was reported that Deepika was approached for a song in the movie. However, she, reportedly, rejected it as it appeared similar to her role of Lovely in Happy New Year. Later, Nargis Fakri did the song.

Fast and Furious 7

While Bollywood actors often wait for a chance to make a debut in Hollywood, Deepika had even turned down the offer to be a part of the popular Fast and Furious series for its seventh installment. The actress had let go of this offer as she was busy shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela back then. She later went on to make her big Hollywood debut with the 2017 release xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

