Dhoom 3 turns 10: Abhishek Bachchan shares still ft. Aamir Khan; Jackie Shroff-Uday Chopra reminisce memories
As Dhoom 3 has turned a decade old, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff have shared posts to celebrate the occasion. Dhoom 3 is the third part of the Dhoom franchise.
Dhoom 3 had a theatrical release back in 2013 and it marked the third part of the Dhoom franchise. The action-packed movie also boasted of a stellar star cast which included Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, among others.
Notably, today, on December 20, Dhoom 3 completes a decade of its release and seemingly, the occasion has left the film’s star cast elated as they shared reactions to it. While Abhishek Bachchan dropped a post with some throwback memories, Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra too rejoiced in the occasion. Have a look inside.
Dhoom 3 completes a decade of its release on December 20, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra react
The movie gave the perfect adrenaline rush to cinema lovers, specifically those who cherish the action genre. Notably, today, Dhoom 3 turns 10 years old and Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra have now shared reactions on their social media accounts. Abhishek Bachchan aka ACP Jai Dixit took to his Instagram account to reminisce Dhoom 3 days as he dropped a string of pictures from the film.
The first picture shows him with actor Aamir Khan, while the second photograph shows his iconic bike sequence with Uday Chopra. Dropping the post this morning, Bachchan wrote, “Marking 10 years today. #10YearsOfDhoom3 #Dhoom3.”
Following Abhishek’s post, Jackie Shroff and Uday Chopra too joined him to mark the day on their social media accounts. Have a look here.
This is how fans reacted to Dhoom 3’s 10th release anniversary
The occasion seems to have left not just the star cast of the film, but also fans feeling over the moon. Soon after the actors shared their reactions on the film’s 10th release anniversary, fans also flocked in to rejoice in the moment. While many looked forward to the franchise’s fourth part, many were all hearts for Aamir Khan’s performance in the movie.
“Amir Khan literally killed the franchise”, “Such a great movie! I recently watched it with my kids and they loved it!” “Nice movie AB, keep it up @bachchan” “Best movie ever” “We Want Dhoom 4” read some fan reactions.
