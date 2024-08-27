Dhoom completes 20 years: Esha Deol says nobody was allowed to try any antiques with bikes on sets; ‘They were more precious than actors’

As Dhoom marks its 20th anniversary on August 27, 2024, the film remains a milestone in Bollywood cinema. Released in 2004, this high-octane action thriller captivated audiences with its fast-paced narrative, stylish stunts, and an iconic soundtrack. Now, in a recent interview with Filmygyan, Esha Deol who played a pivotal role in the movie, took a trip down memory lane and recalled that the bikes were more precious than actors. Read to know why!

When asked if she ever tried riding a bike on the sets of Dhoom, Esha Deol responded, “No, no, the bikes were more precious than the actors on set. The bikes were the heroes of the film. So, they didn’t allow us to try any antiques, but Abhishek, John, and Uday would ride around sometimes after pack-up when we were shooting in Goa. Once in a while, I would get to sit on one.”

When questioned about her interest in them, Esha mentioned her love for bikes and disclosed that although she doesn't own one, she does have some stylish helmets and jackets. She also shared that she used to enjoy bike rides in the past.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, and Esha Deol, Dhoom introduced the adrenaline-fueled world of bike chases and high-profile heists to Indian cinema.

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The success of Dhoom led to the creation of two more franchises, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, each building on the original's legacy. Dhoom 2 (2006) featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a glamorous heist thriller set across various global locations. Roshan's character, a master thief, engages in high-stakes chases and elaborate schemes, adding a new level of sophistication and intrigue.

Dhoom 3 (2013) saw Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif take center stage, with Khan playing twin acrobats who orchestrate a series of daring robberies in Chicago. Each installment continued to push the boundaries of action and entertainment, solidifying the franchise’s place in Bollywood history.

Regarding Dhoom 4, there have been numerous reports and rumors, but the makers have yet to make any official announcements.

