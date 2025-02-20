Dhoom Dhaam: 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr reviews Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi's 'fun, light hearted and engaging' Netflix film

After giving a remarkable performance in Article 370 last year, Yami Gautam went on to shoot for her recently released Netflix show, Dhoom Dhaam. Ever since the film was unveiled on February 14, 2025, the audience has been giving mixed reviews about the romantic-comedy entertainer. A while ago, 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr reviewed the movie and called it ‘fun, light-hearted and engaging’. She also lauded Yami and her co-star Pratik Gandhi’s performance. Read on!

On February 20, 2025, Bollywood actress Medha Shankr, known for projects like Beecham House, Shaadisthan, 12th Fail, Dil Bekaraar, and more reviewed Dhoom Dhaam. She took to her Instagram Stories and reposted the poster of the Rishab Seth film. Medha congratulated the team and penned, “After a long time I’ve watched something so fun, light hearted, and engaging.”

She further heaped praise on the lead actors, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. “@yamigautam and @pratikgandhiofficial you both are truly hilarious and endearing in the film. Big hugs to the entire team,” Shankr concluded.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pratik Gandhi, who plays the role of Veer Poddar in Dhoom Dhaam revealed how he gained the six-pack abs for the movie. The Do Aur Do Pyaar actor stated, “I was always like this; maybe not with such sharp definition, but largely the same body frame. I ate a lot of protein, worked out intensely, and barely got any sleep. I drank very little water and endured cramps, all for this body,” he revealed.

The actor further revealed that when he would read about other stars following a rigorous exercise regime and taking the highway to attain a desired physique, he would think to himself, “I would never do this.” But the movie made him do the impossible.

The Madgaon Express actor further opined that even though it may not be noticeable on camera, he only drank one liter of water a day, four days before the shoot. For the unknown, Dhoom Dhaam is helmed by Rishab Seth with its screenplay penned by Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar.

