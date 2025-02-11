Dhoom Dhaam: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT action rom-com

The release of Dhoom Dhaam is just around the corner. The trailer and the songs of the Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer have created a lot of buzz among the audience. Ahead of the action romantic comedy's OTT release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know about the film before watching it.

In Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam plays the role of Koyal Chaddha, while Pratik Gandhi portrays Dr. Veer. The film's cast includes Prateik Babbar, Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The movie is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora.

Dhoom Dhaam is a wedding-themed action comedy. The plot of the movie revolves around a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer. The 2-minute, 31-second trailer offered a peek into the entertaining ride in store for the viewers.

The trailer shows the couple getting married and then confronted by some goons on their first night. They ask Koyal and Veer about a person named Charlie and his whereabouts. A lot of chaos ensues as the goons chase Koyal and Veer. The trailer also showcased Yami's character doing some action as she fought with the people chasing them.

The official synopsis on the streaming platform of the film stated, "On their wedding night, an oddball couple is thrust into a chaotic chase, dodging goons and cops in a frenzied hunt for the mysterious 'Charlie.'"

Watch the trailer here!

Dhoom Dhaam has a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Silsila was the first song to be released from the soundtrack of the film. The romantic track is composed by Shor Police and written by Siddhant Kaushal. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have sung the song. It highlights the chemistry between Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. Other songs in the album include How Are You, Chanchal, Kanda Chubha, Haseeno, and Madman On The Run.

Dhoom Dhaam will premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.