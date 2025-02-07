Dhoom Dhaam: Pratik Gandhi reveals drinking very little water, enduring cramps to get right physique for Netflix comedy; ‘Maine socha tha...’

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam. Gandhi, known for his performances in several acclaimed ventures, has been turning heads after flaunting his toned physique in the film. Reflecting on the experience, the actor revealed how he drank very little water and endured cramps to achieve the desired look.

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Pratik Gandhi was asked if he had always had six-pack abs and had been hiding them all this time. He was quick to respond, “I was always like this—maybe not with such sharp definition, but largely the same body frame.” He further added that a lot of hard work went into achieving this look.

“I ate a lot of protein, worked out intensely, and barely got any sleep. I drank very little water and endured cramps—all for this body,” he revealed. The Madgaon Express actor shared that he had read interviews of many actors discussing how difficult it was, but he admitted that he came from a different school of thought regarding fitness and workouts.

"Toh maine socha tha aisa toh kabhi nahi karunga (I thought I would never do this),” he said. Nonetheless, he mentioned that while it may not be noticeable on camera, four days before the shoot, he drank only one liter of water a day—including all liquid intake like tea and coffee. He also had to cut out carbs and salt, pointing out the irritation, uneasiness, and sleep issues that arise when one doesn’t consume carbs.

On a concluding note, Pratik revealed he was waiting for the song sequence to eventually get over so that he could drink water properly.

Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer, and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests, and some seriously awkward situations.

Directed by Rishabh Sheth, the upcoming comedy film is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. Dhoom Dhaam is poised to release on Netflix on February 14, 2025.