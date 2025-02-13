Dhoom Dhaam Screening: Ranveer Singh shares warm hug with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar; poses with Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are currently gearing up for the release of Dhoom Dhaam. A special screening of this film backed by Aditya Dhar was organized in Mumbai. Alongside the cast and crew, some Bollywood celebrities were also present for the event. Ranveer Singh shared a warm hug with his Dhurandhar director and also posed with the lead actors.

On February 12, 2025, Ranveer Singh was spotted arriving at the special screening of the upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam. He looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shoes and a silver chain. Donning black sunglasses, he sported a long beard and tied his hair in a ponytail. This is presumably his look from his next film Dhurandhar.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Ranveer was seen posing for pictures. He met Aditya Dhar and embraced him tightly. The duo couldn’t stop laughing and their camaraderie was an absolute treat to watch.

Ranveer also struck a pose with Aditya and lead actors, Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, along with other crew members.

Ranveer Singh at Dhoom Dhaam screening:

Alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, the cast of Dhoom Dhaam includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is a wedding-themed action comedy. It revolves around a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer, who are chased by goons on their first night.

The film is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora and directed by Rishab Seth. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Dhoom Dhaam will arrive on Netflix on February 14, 2025, the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Ranveer Singh has been busy filming for Dhurandhar. During the announcement of the movie, the actor expressed, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.”

The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.