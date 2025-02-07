Dhoom Dhaam star Yami Gautam reveals why she and Aditya Dhar keep son Vedavid away from media; ‘I think a child deserves...'

Actress Yami Gautam is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, where she stars alongside Pratik Gandhi. In a recent conversation, she opened up about the decision to keep her and Aditya Dhar's son, Vedavid, away from the media. The actress expressed that she believes every child deserves to have a childhood free from public attention.

In an interview with News 18, Yami Gautam shared her decision to keep Vedavid away from the media. She said, “That’s a very personal choice which Aditya and I have taken. I think a child deserves a childhood which every other child needs to have.”

Their focus is on allowing him to enjoy life and experience the blessings he has without any psychological impact.

The actress also mentioned that becoming a mother changes your life in every possible way. Calling motherhood an entirely new phase, Yami said that one is never fully prepared for this journey.

While it's an incredibly joyful and rewarding experience, it also makes you feel vulnerable, as you have to learn so much on your own.

Despite the nerves and challenges, Yami shared that the sight of her baby’s big eyes, seeking love, is enough to make her feel complete. If it were up to her, she would happily sit there for hours, doing nothing but soaking in the precious moments.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar welcomed their son Vedavid on May 10, 2024. Following the birth, the actress took a break from her acting career to focus on her health and family. Now, she is all set to make her return with Dhoom Dhaam.

Meanwhile, Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, tells the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer.

What starts as a seemingly perfect first night together quickly spirals into chaos, with deceptive identities, surprise guests, and hilariously awkward situations turning their evening upside down.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!