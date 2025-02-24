Dhoom Dhaam: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Prateik Babbar, Aditya Dhar’s ‘mauj masti’ in BTS pics is unmissable

The wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhaam was released on OTT on February 14, 2025. The film starred Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. Some behind-the-scenes pictures of the lead pair as well as Prateik Babbar and Aditya Dhar have surfaced on the internet. They offer a peek into the ‘mauj masti’ the team had on the sets of the movie.

Today, February 24, 2025, the Instagram handle of Netflix India, the streaming platform of Dhoom Dhaam, shared BTS pictures from the making. The first one was a candid shot of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in their costumes during the filming of a scene.

The second slide showed the cute smile of the actress. In one photo, Eijaz Khan was seen flaunting his physique. Another picture showed Yami and Pratik holding a clapperboard with huge smiles. Aditya Dhar also joined them in the frame. One slide captured Pratik shooting a scene with Prateik Babbar.

The caption of the post read, “Dhoom, dhaam aur mauj masti on set! #DhoomDhaamOnNetflix.”

Dhoom Dhaam’s BTS pictures:

In the comments section of the post, netizens conveyed their love for the team. They also praised the film. One person said, “Love this BTS,” while another wrote, “Nice movie.” A user stated, “It was so entertaining..loved it!!” and another asked, “Is there part 2 coming man?” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

In Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi play the roles of newlyweds, Koyal and Veer. Some goons, who are searching for a person named Charlie, chase the couple on their first night.

The official synopsis stated, “On their wedding night, an oddball couple is thrust into a chaotic chase, dodging goons and cops in a frenzied hunt for the mysterious ‘Charlie.’”

The cast of the film also features Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora. It is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Dhoom Dhaam can be streamed on Netflix.