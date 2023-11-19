Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away due to heart attack

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a saddening development for the film fraternity, esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, known for helming movies such as Dhoom and Dhoom 2, has left us. According to reports, the director's demise was a result of a heart attack.

Sanjay Gadhvi passes away due to a heart attack

As per Times Now, Sanjay Gadhvi encountered chest pain during his morning walk along the Lokhandwala Backroad. Experiencing profuse sweating, he was promptly transported to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where, unfortunately, he was declared dead. According to reports, Gadhvi suffered a heart attack while on his walk. Presently, his remains are being held at the hospital, with his funeral purportedly scheduled for later in the evening today, November 19.

About Sanjay Gadhvi’s filmography

Sanjay Gadhvi embarked on his directorial journey with the release of Tere Liye in 2001. It was his collaboration with Yash Raj Films for the romantic comedy Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2002 that gained him recognition. The film featured Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Shergill, and Bipasha Basu.

Gadhvi's talent was showcased with the action-packed thriller Dhoom in 2004, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen. The film emerged as a significant commercial success, paving the way for his directorial venture Dhoom 2 in 2006, a blockbuster featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan.

In his diverse filmography, Gadhvi also helmed projects such as Kidnap and Ajab Gazabb Love. His final cinematic offering was Operation Parindey, released in 2020.

