Dhoop Paani Bahne De: Late singer KK's first song post death OUT from Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil

The first song of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga is out and it is sung by none other than iconic KK. The song is titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De. It is also the very first song of the late singer post his death last week. In a heartbreaking incident, prominent singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report. His cremation was performed on June 02 in Mumbai.

On Monday, Pankaj Tripathi took to social media to share the video. The track is written by legendary Gulzar Saab and is composed by Shantanu Moitra. In the video, Pankaj can be seen travelling through the forest. The video also features Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. In the clip, Pankaj and Neeraj share a meal amid the greenery. The melodious track brought KK's memories back. Fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Legend never dies they live forever in our heart." Another fan commented, "What a man KK was."

Talking about Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga, the film helmed by Srijit Mukherji and is inspired by true events. It presents an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest. The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, along with Match Cut Productions. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The family entertainer is all set to appear on the big screen from June 24.

